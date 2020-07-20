Accused killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’





An accused in a drug case was killed in a reported gunfight with police near Khuruskul bridge in the district town early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Mizan, 33, son of Golam Mawla Bablu of Paschim Tekpara in No 4 ward of Cox’s Bazar municipality.

Abu Mohammad Shahjahan Kabir, officer-in-charge of Cox’s Bazar Model Police Station, said a case was filed with Cox’s Bazar Model Police Station on February 25 in connection with Yaba looting from Abu Sayed Company Jetty in Majherghat of the district town on February 8.

Mizan was made prime accused in the case and he went into hiding.

Later, Benapole immigration police arrested Mizan on July 17 and handed him over to Cox’s Bazar district police.

Following Mizan’s information, a team of police conducted a drive in the bridge area early in the morning.

When the team approached the area, his associates attacked police and opened fire on them, forcing them to fire back that triggered the gunfight.





Later, police rescued bullet-hit Mizan from the spot and took him to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police recovered 10,000 Yaba bills, a local pistol and one round of cartridge from the spot.





