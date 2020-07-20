Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 2,668









The death toll from Covid-19 reached 2,668 in Bangladesh on Monday amid a sharp rise in fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.





The country also witnessed a rise in new infections as 2,928 cases were reported during the period.





The new infections saw an increase by 310 from Sunday’s 2,618 while the death by 13 than yesterday’s 37.





At a press briefing in the afternoon, Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said 50 more people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 2,688.





Of the new fatalities, 35 are men and 15 are women. Among the total dead, 2,104 or 78.86 percent are men and 564 or 21.14 are women.





Twenty-one patients died in Dhaka division while 10 in Khulna, seven in Chattogram, five in Rajshahi, three in Sylhet, and two each in Rangpur and Barishal divisions in the span of 24 hours.





Among the total deaths, 1,305 (48.91pc) died in Dhaka division, while 673 (25.22pc) in Chattogram, 144 (5.40pc) in Rajshahi, 173 (6.48pc) in Khulna, 100 (3.75pc) in Barishal, 125 (4.69pc) in Sylhet, 90 (3.37pc) in Rangpur and 58 (2.17pc) in Mymensingh divisions,” Dr Nasima said.





Besides, she said, the coronavirus cases in Bangladesh have reached 207,453 as the country reported 2,928 more infections in the past 24 hours.





Prof Nasima said 13,362 samples were tested in 80 labs across the country during the period.





With this, the health authorities have so far tested 10,41,661 samples in the country since the detection of the first three cases on March 8.





In comparison with the tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the infection rate is 21.91 percent while the infection rate is 19.92 percent against the total tests carried out so far, she said.





Prof Nasima also said against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 54.74 while the mortality rate is 1.29 percent.













Global situation





The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 14.5 million on Monday with over 606,000 deaths, according to the tally of US-based Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





Besides, 8,134,747 patients have so far recovered from coronavirus globally.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December late last year in Wuhan.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic on March 11.





It has spread to all corners of the world since then.

