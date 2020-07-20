BNP leader Abul Awal dies of corona









Abdul Awal Khan, BNP’s assistant organising secretary, died of coronavirus in the city. He was 54.





Awal breathed his last around 2pm at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital while undergoing treatment, said BNP’s assistant office secretary Taiful Islam Tipu.





He said the BNP leader was admitted to Mugadha General Hospital in the capital on July 14 with breathing problem. He tested positive for the virus the following day.





Awal was shifted to the ICU of Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Hospital on Sunday night as his condition worsened.





He is survived by wife, one son and one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.





BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep shock at Awal’s death.





In separate condolence messages, they prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed their profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

