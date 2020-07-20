National Moon Sighting Committee to sit Tuesday









A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held on Tuesday to fix the date of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of Muslims.





The meeting will be held at the office of Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram at 7:15pm with Religious Affairs Secretary Nurul Islam in the chair, said an Islamic Foundation press release on Monday.





The committee will announce the date of Eid-ul-Azha after reviewing information about the sighting of Jilhaj moon.





People have been requested to inform the committee over the following phone and fax numbers if they see Jilhaj moon anywhere in Bangladesh sky.





The telephone numbers are 9559493, 9555947, 9556407 and 9558337 while the fax numbers are 9563397 and 9555951.

