Quader for united efforts to check Covid-19 during Eid journey









Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today laid emphasis on concerted efforts of all to check the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) during the Eid journey.





“As Eid-ul-Azha is a religious festival, we will have to take decisions considering social and religious context,” he told a meeting on ‘what to do to ensure safe and smooth Eid journey on roads and highways’ at the BRTA headquarters at Banani here.





Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, joined the meeting online from his official residence asking Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), law enforcement agencies and all concerned bodies to take on all-out cautionary measures to enforce health codes strictly to contain the spread of the deadly virus during the journey marking the Eid-ul-Azha.





“Law enforcement agencies, representatives of owners-workers and terminals, BRTA and City Corporation and other stakeholders must have to play effective role to make passengers follow the health guidelines to ensure a safe journey,” he said.





Quader said plying of vehicles without fitness must be stopped on highways and movement of such vehicles should be controlled from root level.





Operation of heavy vehicles will remain halted three days before the Eid but emergency services and transportation of essential goods will stay out of the purview of the restriction, he said.





Giving different directives the minister said vehicles cannot be stopped on roads and highways without any urgency, including refilling energy while cattle markets cannot be set up on roads and highways and surrounding areas.





Mentioning about BRTA mobile court’s constant monitoring on these matters, he said disinfectants must be used inside and in the outer surface of passenger vehicles after every single trip.





The minister also gave directives to what action should be taken against those who will violate the government decisions or act against the people’s interest.





Quader requested the energy and mineral resources division to keep open compressed natural gas (CNG) stations before and after the Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslim community.





Lawmaker Mashiur Rahman Ranga, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) Chairman Md. Ehsan-E-Elahi joined the meeting, among others, with Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam in the chair.





Leave Your Comments