Covid certificate scam: Dr Sabrina lands in jail









A court in Dhaka on Monday sent JKG Healthcare’s chairman Dr Sabrina Sharmin Hussain to jail in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam passed the order when DB inspector Liyakat Ali, also the investigation officer of the case, produced her before the court on completion of her two-day remand.





The DB inspector also filed a petition before the court seeking to confine Sabrina in jail until the investigation is over.





Besides, Sabrina’s counsel advocate Mohammad Saifuzzaman filed a petition seeking bail for his client.









On July 17, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Masudur Rahman placed Dr Sabrina on remand for two more days after the expiry of her 3-day remand in the case but the court denied her bail.





When police called Dr Sabrina to the office of Deputy Commissioner (Tejgaon Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) for interrogation, she failed to give any satisfactory answer to the queries of the investigators, and was later shown arrested in the case filed with Tejgaon Police Station on June 23.





The case was filed against six people, including Arif Chowdhury, chief executive officer of the JKG Health Care and the husband of Dr Sabrina, over making fake COVID-19 test reports.





Though Dr Sabrina denied being the chairman of JKG which provided thousands of fake Covid-19 reports without conducting any test of the collected samples, her husband provided detailed information about her involvement in the nefarious act to police.





Dr Sabrina came to the spotlight as their company’s false corona report scam surfaced.





Arif Chowdhury and six others were sent to jail on deception charges.

