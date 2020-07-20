HC scraps bail plea of Sikder brothers









The High Court (HC) today summarily rejected anticipatory bail pleas of Sikder Group Managing Director Ron Haque Sikder and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder in an attempt to murder case.





The court also ordered them to donate a total 10 thousand personal protection equipment (PPE) to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund within two weeks as punishment for wasting the court’s time by submitting petitions beyond the law as they pleaded for bail from abroad, deputy attorney general Bashir Ahmed said.





“Application summarily rejected with cost 10,000 personal protection equipment,” said the order passed by the HC virtual bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal.





Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and deputy attorney general Bashir Ahmed opposed the pleas for the state, while senior lawyer Ajamalul Hossain QC, Syed Ahmed, and Muhammad Saifullah Mamun moved the pleas for the accused.





The brothers allegedly assaulted and attempted to murder Exim Bank Managing Director (MD) Md Haider Ali Mia and Additional MD Md Firoz Hossain by shooting at them on May 7.





A case was filed with capital’s Gulshan Police Station in this regard on May 19 and on May 25, the Sikder brothers fled the country on a private plane owned by their company. They are now believed to be in Thailand.





