Nomination proposals sought for Ekushey Padak-2021









The government has sought nomination proposals for Ekushey Padak-2021 from all ministries, different departments, deputy commissioners, public university authorities and the recipients of Swadhinata Padak and Ekushey Padak by October 15, 2020.





The award, introduced in memory of the martyrs of the Language Movement, will be given in different categories including Language Movement, Shilpakala (music, dance, acting and fine arts), Liberation War, journalism, research, education, science and technology, economics, social service, politics, language and literatures and any other field determined by the government, said a PID handout today.





The award will be given to individuals (alive or dead), groups and organisations for their outstanding contributions to the aforesaid fields.





Relevant information about the Ekushey Padak, its guidelines and nomination forms are available on the websites of cultural affairs ministry and information ministry.





The websites are: www.moca.gov.bd and www.moi.gov.bd, the handout said.

Leave Your Comments