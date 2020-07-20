Deterioration of flood situation likely in Brahmaputra basin









The northern districts in the Brahmaputra basin are likely to face deterioration of the flood situation in the next 48 hours despite further fall in water levels of major rivers during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today.





Officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) said water levels of all major rivers excepting Dharla marked further fall in spite of onrush of hilly water from the upper catchment amid heavy monsoon rains in the basin during the period.





The recorded rainfalls during the last hours were 140mm at Chilmari, 78mm at Kurigram, 68mm at Rangpur and 105mm at Dinajpur as monsoon continues at some places in Rangpur division till filing of this report at 3:20 pm.





According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of BWDB sources, 326mm rainfalls were recorded at Cherrapunji, 58mm at Shillong and 54mm at Darjeeling points in northwestern Indian states in the upstream during the last 24 hours till 9 am today.





The major rivers were flowing above the danger mark at seven points in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj districts at 9 am today with the possibility of sharp rise in their water levels during the next 24 to 48 hours again.





Water levels of the Brahmaputra marked little fall during the last 24 hours and was flowing above the danger mark by 36cm at Noonkhawa and 51cm at Chilmari at 9 am today.





Water level of the Dharla marked a little rise by 3cm during the period and was flowing above its danger mark by 48cm at Kurigram and water level of the Ghagot remained static and was flowing 53cm above the danger mark at Gaibandha at 9 am.





Despite little fall in its water levels at all points during the last 24 hours, the Jamuna was flowing above the danger mark by 82cm at Fulchhari, 89cm at Bahadurabad, 97cm at Sariakandi, 84cm at Kazipur and 77cm at Sirajganj points at 9 am today.





Executive Engineer Ariful Islam for Kurigram and Lalmonirhat divisions of BWDB said despite little improvement of the flood situation today, it might deteriorate alongside all major rivers during the next 24 to 48 hours in these districts.





Talking to BSS today, Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Jyoti Prosad Ghosh predicted a possible deterioration of the flood situation during the next 48 hours due to continuous monsoon rains at places in the Brahmaputra basin and in the upstream.





Additional Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension for Rangpur agriculture region told BSS that floodwaters submerged standing crops on 11,939 hectares of land in 19 affected upazilas of all five districts in Rangpur agriculture region.





The submerged crops include standing Aman rice seedbeds, Transplanted Aman rice, Aush rice, vegetables, maize, green chili, ‘Tiil’, groundnut and jute in Rangpur, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari districts of the region.





“The submerged crops on 11,939 hectares of land constitutes around 7.44 percent of total standing crops on 1,60,483 hectares of land in the agriculture region,” Ali added.





Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said 713 medical teams are extending health services and medicines to the people residing in flood-prone and other rural areas across the Rangpur division.





Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain said the district and upazila administrations with local public representatives have further intensified relief activities in the flood-affected northern districts of the division.





