Shakhawat Hossain joins as SP, PBI in Brahmanbaria



Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain has joined as superintendent of police (SP) of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in Brahmanbaria on.





Before joining in Brahmanbaria as SP, PBI on Monday, Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain served for long with reputation as additional police super (crimes) in Cumilla district.





Shakhawat Hossain joined Bangladesh Police Service through 25th BCS in 2006. He was promoted as SP in 2018.





In police career, Shakhawat Hossain performed his duties in different units of Bangladesh Police including RAB headquarters, Gopalganj Sadar Circle and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

