Pay RMG workers' Eid bonus by July 27: State Minister









State Minister Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian on Monday urged the owners of garment factories to pay Eid bonus to their workers by July 27 and half of the salary by July 30.





She made the call at the 65th meeting of Tripartite Consultative Council (TCC) in the city.





She also asked the owners of other factories to pay the salary and Eid bonus of workers by July 25.





The State Minister also urged the workers to remain in their workplace area during the three-day Eid vacation in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





During the meeting, Monnujan Sufian also advised the garment owners to refrain from retrenching any workers to keep the wheel of the economy moving and the production normal.





Secretary to the Labour and Employment Ministry KM Abdus Salam, its additional secretary Dr Rezaul Haque, Director General of Labour Department AKM Mizanur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association Rubana Huq, General secretary of Garment worker-employees federation Quamrul Ahsan and representatives of different ministries and organisations were present at the meeting.

