A mobile court here on Sunday evening awarded four months jail and fined Taka one lakh to a doctor for providing fake reports of COVID-19 test.





The accused doctor is identified as AHM Shah Alam Sagar.





The mobile court led by district administration raided the doctor’s chamber at Kajal Shah area of the city and seized some COVID-19 negative fake certificates.





He claims to be a doctor at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College.

Leave Your Comments