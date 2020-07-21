



How words reflect change of human mindset is very interesting. When have we started to use the term "home maker" instead of using "housewife" is not matter as much as we feel respect for the hard labors of our mothers toward the families. The financial contribution which women make in national GDP and economy is recognized by replacing the word "housewife" with "home maker". Since last few years the world had started to use the term "road crash" instead of saying "road accident" to increase weight on the matter of accident. A simple inadvertent drive can cause lives of many in the road for which an accident is more than accident- a crash of human lives. The demonstrators of anti-road crash got consolation in the sense that a car or bus accident is no less important than a plane crash, at least theoretically when you rename it as road crash.



In Bangladesh, we started using the word "sir" instead of "madam" for female as well. But can omission of discriminatory words remove discrimination in real life? In capitalist world female service holders are more a product of entertainment in the eyes of male chauvinists, many say. Many women go to jobs with the objective of freedom but shockingly discover how many times they have to give vent to molestation or sexual harassment. However, coining of new words may help in change of mindset as well. Butreplacing words are not always possible; you cannot label a man as"beautiful" and a woman as "handsome" because of the inevitable rule of nature and hence even the hardcore feminist is silent here. Every day we are being introduced with thousands of words by the blessings of modern computer and social media.Prior to 1990s who ever thought that words like email, gmail, facebook will be our day to day words in life? But nothing will change if we stand still with our past mind set.



Because of COVID 19 the world was introduced with a new terminology namely "neo normal". It means that we have to be habituated with corona in such a way that we will calculate all cost and profit considering the impact of COVID 19 as part of our life. We exist in this world and so are diseases and viruses to compete with us. We have to learn how to exist and grow ignoring the impact of this pandemic.



The world commenced to rename prostitutes as "call girl" when female got license formally to sex in exchange for money. Call girls sell their body for certain time. There were also prostitutes in middle ages but female were not be evaluated in terms of money like in modern capitalist era. Female were mainly rewards for winning war and slave women were to give free sex service. On the other hand, the word "playboy" was first popularized through an American magazine of same name in 1960s and onward which tried to promote lifestyle, fashions and a whimsically fascinating image specially of male sex. Later the word was accepted to indicate to those female-hungry youngsters whose lives have probably no potential meaning at the end of the day. Many Indian celebrities like AmitabBacchan, John Abraham, ImranHashimi had the playboy images which they used successfully to increase sales of their movie productions.



A newly coined word in the year 2019 and onward is "on-brand".This adjective describes anything that supports or correlates to your public image or identity.Many news agencies made headlines that "lock down on brand with COVID 19". The word "screen time" becomes popular when digital platform causes a paradigm shift in the way offices and personal lives are being influenced. Being locked down in houses for COVID 19, our screen time increased far more than our real lives.Very recently words like hashtags, me-too have become popular in the age of social media where you need not go to physical demonstration for claiming something. Only a laptop you have can cause a social movement. You can influence millions of people through social media like facebook without going outside for a single day. So, "facebooking" starts toused as a newly popularized verb to mean busy with digital chats.



Which comes first- word or trend ? When did some people start to use wallet instead of money bag? Television advertisement on blazer coat as mens wear try to distinguish it from formal coator suit which is, in pure marketing term, product differentiation.Again, can anyone remember the first time when the word "Breaking News" is used in television and with what purpose? It's a modern public relation trend to exclusively focus on some incident instantly on TV. Before using the term "Breaking News", many such hot news were presented as "Top News". It is modern media technique to get exclusive public attention on a latest or hot news.



Sometimes old words or terminologies also are used to render new meaning. The word "sustainability" was used at least since last decade. But gradually we are discovering newer meanings from it. Now sustainability refers resilience. A sustainable project does not mean that it is necessarily profitable, but it can resist loss in the long term and can contribute in asset maximization to the society. However, many organizations use the word "sustainability" without conforming to its inner meaning. For example, many organizations claim itself environmentally sustainable though it did not invest into a single eco-friendly project in its long life.



Many abolished words like "crusaders, turkman, ottoman,mongols" have their historical background behind creation when the concept of modern nation was not founded yet. There are also portmanteau words(combination of two meaningful words to give a new meaning) like permaculture (combination of permanence and agriculture),freegan (combination of free and vegan) etc.The young generation of 1980s were introduced with the word "flying saucer" meaning an unidentified moving object while the science fiction of 1990s launched a new word "alien" for referring almost the same.







We are also noticing paradigm shift in the realm of ethics. When you are promoting same-sex marriage, homosexuality, it has become necessary to redefine which is unethical and which is not. It is not long that the word "gay marriage" she-male (transsexual)takes its position in dictionary. Meaning of words and terminologies depend more on societal outlook- be it denotative or connotative and playing with such words is often political secret with agenda, because history says that rulers often promote perversion to keep their nation sleep from their secret agenda.To sum up,the fastest growth of the word portfolio of English language is the evidence of its highest adaptability with change of civilization for which English language survives till today.





