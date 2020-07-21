Don't we need someone like Mandela for this present world?





During his stay at Natal and Pretoria in 1893, Mahatma Gandhi had to face number of cases of racist violence where there he fought against this discrimination for long years. How Indians and black people were intolerably mishandled by the White was the principal concern of Gandhi's experience there. In his An Autobiography he mentions about the racial discrimination that he had to face in South Africa (p.158). On 25 April 1997, Nelson Mandela (1918-2013), first black president of South Africa , after 100 years of Gandhi's presence there , in a speech to the people of Marritzburg, a place where many cases of notorious racial prejudices occurred, mentions the name of M. Gandhi whose name is still unstained to them.







History of South Africa had a different course unlike to the history of the world where near 80 percent African race had been ruled by only 8 percent White people with serious cases of social crime. This long tradition of inhumanity had been officially stopped when a black iron man was declared President of South Africa on 10 May 1994. This is Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, a Nobel Laureate peacemaker and a never-fading pacifist in the twentieth century.





Martin Meredith a biographer of Nelson Mandela ( 1918- 2013) writes, 'during 1980s, as the anti-apartheid movement gathered momentum both in South Africa and abroad, Mandela became a potent symbol of resistance.' Certainly, he was not a very traditional resistor but literally became an emblem of peace and justice for all time in upcoming history. He was a humanist and a man of a great heart who sacrificed best part of his life for an even society, a society free from racial blindness and equity.







To instill the very message of his entire struggle and teaching into the generation of coming next the United Nations declares Nelson Mandela International Mandela Day every year on July 18, the day he born in 1918. It is said that 'everyone has the ability and responsibility to change the world for the better.'







In the Eastern Cape Mandela was born into the Madiba clan. His father died during his schooling and was raised by Jongintaba, the regent of the Tembu. He was a student of law graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand.







Mandela joined the African National Congress (ANC) in 1944 and the ANC is known as the savior of black. His constant adherence to the distressed makes him an uncompromising leader to the party. In 1952 he started practicing for black people with the help of another ANC leader Oliver Tambo.







There had been lot of restrictions in South African laws for black people particularly their entrance to everywhere without special permission like passbook, or reference book. He started campaigning against the discriminatory laws and travelled across the country in order to drum up the support for non-racial social democracy. And, he initiated drafting freedom charter for writing a new history of South Africa.







Because of his un-daunting activism Mandela became under surveillance of White government from 1952. He was strictly banned on his travel, writing, speech and associations. In 1956 he was arrested with 100 others for the so-called treason. Mandela's activities were completely non-violent before 1960s but when the government banned ANC, he abandoned his cooperation with the government and went underground.







Meanwhile, he started a secret military wing of ANC in the name of "Spear of the Nation". After 1962 Mandela became a guerilla leader and embraced an absconding life after having guerilla training from Algeria. But soon after his return on 5 August, he was nabbed in Natal and sentenced to the prison for five years.







The most tragic phase of his life started in 1964 when he was tried with others for conspiracy, treason, violence, and sabotage of which some of those were conceded by Mandela himself. As a result, on 12 Jun, 1964 he was sentenced to life imprisonment. South African government receded from death penalty due to the international and diplomatic pressure. On 20 April 1964, Mandela gave a three-hour long speech to the nation with a caption "I Am Prepared to Die".





In his most fascinating speech to the nation, Mandela warns, he doesn't care his own life even instead he wants to free South Africa from White oppression. He wants to create equal opportunity for all and democratic free society in order to functioning with its own course. To remember, there had been a great similarity with Bangabandhu's historical 7 March speech. Mandela concluded his speech with this decisive proposition, My Lord, if it needs to be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die." This is called historical Rivonia Trial.







Mandela was in prison for 26-years in different jails across the country of which Robben Island near Cape Town was notorious where he had been there till 1982. His incarceration was extremely distressful as he was sometimes offered to quit his revolutionary stature to become free. He refused all offers disdainfully. Instead, he mustered overwhelming support from black people. Mandela became a symbol of 'apartheid struggle' to the international community during his prison life.







February 1 of 1990 is a milestone of South African history as well as the history of black people in the world. Nelson Mandela was freed unconditionally by President de Klerk. Soon after his release he was made ANC's deputy president. And, in 1994 ANC- led government came to the power with his presidency. This great leader expires on 5 December 2013 at Johannesburg.







Nelson Mandela is not mere a single name; it is a name of struggle and courage, hope and humanity. His entire life is a full-length novel with nobility. His life is a complete form of inspiration. He is an idol and ideal of the oppressed. Interestingly, when he became the president of South Africa he never mentions the word racism or any sort of color prejudice prevails in his country. Instead, he thinks about all equally, fight against poverty and illiteracy. He fought against health barriers and malnutrition.







Having a unique moral stature Mandela leaves no stone unturned to the service of humanity, race relation, promotion and protection of human rights. His physical departure doesn't tarnish the philosophy of dignity. He will be remembered ever for his unfading resolution: "our march to freedom is irreversible. We must not allow fear to stand in our way". We need a man like him for every time where cases of discrimination are found.





