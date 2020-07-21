A new strategy is needed to rejuvenate India's healthcare sector





Health sector like rest of the globe is extremely vital all over India. Same way it is vital in Bangladesh too. Human beings are born in this eternity amidst new hopes, aspirations as well as sedate health throughout lives. Unless and until we maintain sound and sedate health we are not in a position to carry on our professional lives. In this regard the roles of the doctors all over India and Bangladesh play paramount roles to eradicate the sufferings of innumerable numbers of citizens. But what is mostly relevant for the two nations are that health sectors should be developed to new heights. Otherwise the situations in the said sector would have reached to such a state of affairs which sounds very worrisome. Basic problems which both India and Bangladesh face at the present juncture are that there is too much population pressures and political influences.





There is urgent need for improvement on Indian health sector from its macro point of view. As all of us are well aware of that citizens of both India and Bangladesh are suffering from terrible pandemic Coronavirus hence there arises the need for drastic improvement on the health sectors of both nations. If any citizens of both nations suffer from COVID-19 positive they should be given proper treatment and charges incurred on account of sufferings from COVID-19 should be rendered proper treatment by paramedical forces and also medical professionals with the objective that citizens of both urban and rural areas along with suburban ones should be eradicated due to medication soon.





Though accurate vaccines are yet to arrive at both India and Bangladesh the way this pandemic ailment is spiking to rocketing level hence the doctors of both nations are trying their level best to arrest this menacing ailment at the earliest. Apart from the vaccine issue what is most urgently required is that beds should be available aplenty in all governmental and private hospitals of both India and Bangladesh. Only richer sections of the societies of both nations as well as the celebrity figures of both nations get the admission at the above plus to that of nursing homes but about the middle classes cum poor and downtrodden sections we find that scenarios are extremely dismal.







Nobody bothers about them; it is around a couple of day's back two young boys of aged 18 and 12 years respectively died due to non-availability of beds of which none of us uttering sorrows about them in India. Thus in the subsequent paragraphs it is my humble task to analyze deeply about the ways towards the development of health sectors in India and Bangladesh respectively.



Ways to develop the health sector of India





India is a vast nation with massive populations mounted up to 138 crores along with people of all religions and languages residing all over the country. Due to massive population pressures we find that there are many citizens of urban India as well as in rural areas of the country we find that they are not in a position to undertake complicate ailments plus the current pandemic COVID-19. Another reason for the poor and downtrodden cum middle classes are not able to undertake complicate ailments plus current COVID-19 is mainly due to illiteracy and massive financial constraints mainly due to burgeoning populations. However some action points need to be undertaken to develop the health sector of India of which the major ones are stated as follow:





* Development of national standards of examinations on account of which doctors, nurses and pharmacists are able to serve the vast numbers of India's populace based all over the nation.





* Rapid development of hospitals and national accreditation of hospitals especially governmental ones are deeply relevant.





* COVID-19 vaccines should be introduced immediately all around the country.





* Medical fraternities should be deeply concerned about the plight of sufferers based in all 29 states and 9 union territories of India.





* All government and private hospitals of India along with nursing homes of India should have sound transportation facilities at cheap rates and sound services to bring back ailing patients to hospitals and the take them back home.





* Reputed companies based all over India should introduce medical insurance claims and also medical reimbursement facilities for existing employees.





* Doctors in government and private hospitals should be more sympathetic towards patients of middle classes as well as poor cum downtrodden sections of Indian societies.





* Health sector services of India should be a purely apolitical one.



Ways to develop health sector of Bangladesh





Health sector of Bangladesh is more or less similar to that of India. The country is heavily populated with around 18 crores and the age being just 50 years. The doctors of the country are dedicated along with establishment of some of the modern clinics in that country which serves to the citizens of this smaller country. Thus among the various ways to develop the health sector some of the common ones are stated as follow:





* A level of disciplined health services have been established to cater to all classes of citizens of the country.





* Present occurrence of COVID-19 should be seriously taken care of by all medical professionals.





* COVID- 19 vaccines should be readily available in Bangladesh.





* Private health care services of Bangladesh should be a universal one.





* Recruitment processes of health sector personnel should be properly decentralized.





* A structural referral system should be introduced.





* Reputed corporate bodies of the country should introduce medical insurances and reimbursements schemes for the benefits of existing employees.





* Rates should be purely subsidized for the poor and downtrodden sections of that country.





* There should be closer interactions between doctors and patients.





* There should be expansion of medical insurance coverage for hospitalizations, admission to nursing homes as well as during in-house stay as well as pre admission and that post admission phases.





National health care systems of Bangladesh should be purely digitized with the objective to prevent any malpractices in the field.





Summing up the above views one point will always surmise our mind that new health policies of India should be introduced all over India and Bangladesh so as to provide health services to macro populations of both nations. Till date we evince deeply that there are quite chunk of the populations of both nations who are deprived of getting proper medical services as because of massive financial crisis which is not at all desirable. That is why it is always desirable to have universal health coverage in both India and Bangladesh otherwise the purpose of it will always be a lackluster one.





The writer is a freelance

contributor based in Kolkata.

