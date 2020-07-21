You are my golden Bangladesh; I love you - I





Dhaka University or DU is the oldest university in Bangladesh. It stepped into a century on 1 July, 2020.





When I recall my Dhaka University days after about 45 years, a deep hankering engrosses me - like a few words of a sweet song of Hemanta Mukherji, "Muche jaoa dingulo amai pichu phire dake… (The blotting out days call in me to recapture the past and indulge in memories)!







As a college student, I along with my friends actively fought against the barbarian Pakistan's army and their equally tyke local mango-twigs, especially Jamaat-e-Islami, the mass-murderers in 1971 to establish Bangladesh at the clarion call of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Founding Father of Bangladesh ((though I have always been apolitical till today; nor do I have any connection with any socio-cultural or human rights organizations as yet. And I shall not do so unto my death).







Coming back from the war field, I devoted to my studies and after passing my H.S.C. Examination (Humanities Group) in 1972, I got admitted into B.A. (Hons.) class with English Literature and Economic as Subsidiary subjects leading to M.A. in Contemporary History with Dhaka University during the period of 1972-76. I was a resident student of Sergeant Zohurul Haque Hall (SZHH) and lived there till my completion of M.A. degree.







Bangladesh was then gravely the 1971 war battered country. Let me look back. Our DU days were turbulent times all the while.







In 1974, 7 murders fell out at Mohsin Hall TV room of DU when I was a student of 2nd year B.A. (Hons.) class. From SZHH, I along with some of my class-mates and friends saw that ghastly scene there in the wee hour on that day after the beastly incident bechanced. It still reminds me or us about the unspeakable horrors and brutalities of 1971.







AL's student affiliation - Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) had then intra-party battles. The killers belonged to one faction led by BCL's Secretary General Shafiul Alam Pradhan. They were heavily armed and dangerous. Pradhan was arrested as the prime accused of that grave murder incident and he was finally sentenced to jail lawfully for a life term. But the-then self-proclaimed President of Bangladesh and vitiated military ruler Gen Ziaur Rahman pardoned Pradhan at his own volition and in a deliberately unhurried manner released him from the jail.







We had to always remain into a state of intense fear or desperation during those reckless days, because oftentimes, gun shots befell in different DU Halls by a certain quarter of armed gangsters of so-called students. The university was closed-down sine die of times. We had to leave the Halls within a very short notice period.







Bangabandhu Mujib, Bangladseh's Founding Father and the country's first President, would visit the University of Dhaka on 15 August 1975 from where he was once expelled for a life time in an illegal manner by the Pakistan's depraved rulers. In August 1975, I was a senior student of Dhaka University and stayed at Sergeant Zohurul Haque Hall. Although I have always been apolitical, I felt very excited along with so many friends of mine on his profoundly honored would-be visitable.







On the day before that grand visit, the University of Dhaka was adorned fetchingly. The whole area adjacent to it took a festal look. To me, it seemed that youth was like spring, an over-praised season greatly pleasing or entertaining if it happened to be a favored one, but in practice it didn't happen as a general rule, for biting vile winds of northern area of Dhaka military cantonment of Metropolitan City of Dhaka than genial breezes.







At the very pre-dawn hour on that day, my room-mate and close friend Abdus Sobhan Khan Arif burst into terrified voice and woke me up from sleeping and gave the horrendous and heart-breaking news about Bangabandu's brutal murder. He almost dragged me out to a room nearby to ours where a one-band Radio was tuned on and with our frightening heart; we got a line about the voice marked by deep ill will; deliberately harmful of Major Dalim was sounding out, "Sheikh Mujib is killed. The army has captured power. The martial law is imposed on throughout the country…" We were tremendously shocked, appalled and at the same time, we were very rancorous to have heard of this cowardly and horrific act.







Before 5.00 O-clock in the morning on 16 August 1975, suddenly SZH Hall where we resided was heavily stormed by a large Lancer Unit of Bangladesh Army mostly wearing black attires equipped with heavy guns. A large group of Lancer forces cordoned-off the entire area of our Hall taking positions in its different locations; some lying on the nearby play-ground and some standing in different strategic places with guns pointed blank towards us.







A group of soldiers went inside the Hall and pounded in our rooms. They angrily shouted to come out from our rooms in hands-up position. They forced us to vacate all rooms and then we were made stood up in hands-up position nearby the Hall's play-ground; lined us up; and then they used vulgar words against us mostly in Urdu and English languages. For a moment, we called back that they were the Urdu-speaking Pakistan's people who we defeated during our great Liberation War in 1971 to establish Bangladesh.







They imperiled us in a very harsh language, "We shall take you all to an unknown location; and we are not sure whether someone of you may come back to this dormitory or not." Two of our friends were mercilessly beaten by them to create an unwanted panic among us and those two friends of us got wounded and they were then bleeding. We were then feeling affrighted. Suddenly we found a senior most and brilliant scholar teacher Prof Dr. Khosh Mohammed, Chairman of DU's Mathematics Department and our Hall's Provost was escorted by some rogue junior army officers at hands-up position and forced him to pass walking in front of us to the Hall's TV Room. Provost Sir was thrown into a state of intense fear or desperation because his face then looked very depressed and dispirited.







Some students were forced foregather at the TV Room along with our Provost Sir. On the podium of this room, a few army officers climbed up and used plebeian and unwashed language against everybody present there and in a vehement outcry, they hollered, "All students, deposit to us in no time whatever arms and ammunitions you have in your possession. Otherwise no one will be spared." A pall of gloom descended upon the TV Room.







Prof Dr. Khosh Mohammed paused momentarily and said in a very cool voice, "I know for sure; my students do not have any arms and ammunitions in their possession." The unpleasant army persons then angrily shouted to obey their orders. Provost Sir requested them to give his students for a time up to 10.00 O-clock on 17 August 1975 and he said, "If my students have any arms and ammunitions in their self-possession, they will keep them at this TV Room within that time-frame." They then reluctantly agreed to this proposal and then these poseur military-men pulled-out their troops exasperatedly from the SZH Hall and left the place foul-mouthed along with their army convoys. They didn't turn up again. This was the solitary Hall only of DU that these savage wildcats rampaged during that time.







But one thing is very striking and unforgettable that we found so many outstanding scholar teachers with high morality, disciplined, captivating in delivering lectures in the class-rooms of almost all Departments, in many seminars… at DU campus.







But educational institutions are nowhere in the world meant for business purpose like private trading houses as it has now been happening in Bangladesh! Eminent journalist, celebrated columnist, Editor-in-Charge of The Asian Age and an alumnus of Dhaka University - Syed Badrul Ahsan (SBA or our Badrul bhai) showed clearly the outline, profile or boundary of a university like DU, once upon a time canonized as an Oxford of the East, in his well-written column at The Asian Age on 5 July 2020.







The Bangladesh flag is a symbol of what Bangladesh's people treasure; and it represents the values we cherish beyond measure. Our flag flies high for freedom, bravery, and the courage to fight, and sacrifice of one's life for a just cause. The Bangladesh flag is an icon representing the Bangladesh's way. Our hearts swell with emotion when we see it ripple and sway.







We should honor our freedom fighters, our millions killed intentionally and with premeditation. Remember the sacrifices they made in duty towards Bangladesh. The Greek philosopher Thucydides once said, "The bravest are surely those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, glory and danger alike, and yet notwithstanding, go out to meet it." And we followed this spirit in 1971 to attain Bangladesh.







This also holds true to the cause of deep love and patriotism of our people for creating our motherland. In writing this piece, I bear the year 1971 clearly in my mind with distinct mental discernment. My heart aches and tears well up in my eyes. During our Independence War of 1971, being a college student, I witnessed many barbaric incidents committed by the Pakistan's Army, Jamaat-e-Islami, its student wing Islami Chhatra Sangha (ICS), and their death squads Al-Badr and Al-Shams (auxiliary forces of the barbarous Pakistan's Army).







I chose to stay at SZHH, because it was the light-house of all glorious struggles and movements to establish an independent and sovereign homeland for us i.e. Bangladesh.





(To be continued…)





The writer is an independent political observer who writes

on politics, political and

human-centered figures, current and international affairs.

