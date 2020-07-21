Diner Sheshe





"When I was born, my parents couldn't hear me cry. They didn't hear my first word, or even my first laugh. They've never even heard my voice- both my parents are deaf and mute.







Once as a baby when mom tried to wake me, I didn't respond. She couldn't hear me breathe and had no idea if I was okay. She feared that my cries wouldn't be able to wake her, & so I was made to sleep with my relatives.







I was neither deaf nor mute, but I still couldn't understand why my parents didn't talk like normal people. I'd hit my mom's face in frustration, urging her to say something. When I began going to school, I became even more desperate. When a teacher taught us that our tongues help us speak, I rushed home to check if my parents' tongues were missing.







Eventually, I learned what it meant to be deaf and mute, and sign language became my mother tongue. While other kids were learning the alphabet, Dad was teaching me how to curl my fingers into sign words.







As I grew older, people made fun of how different my family was. They stared with pitiful eyes, and teachers questioned my parents' disabilities in front of the entire class- 'What is wrong with your parents?', 'Why didn't they have a boy to take care of them?', 'Who is going to marry you?'





One night when I was eve teased, I realised how alone I was. I felt hollow, and couldn't even tell my parents-there are some things you just can't translate. My parents couldn't speak, but I felt like I had been silenced. I isolated myself from the world.







On my 15th birthday, Dad wrote me a letter. He opened up about feeling like he hasn't been enough-from not attending parent-teacher meetings to being dependent on me to call and pay our bills.







He talked about how proud he felt when he saw me speak on stage on Annual Day. But I still resented them. A bully once said that their disability was a punishment from God for wrongdoings in their past life-I believed her.







Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments