Covid-19: Bangladesh behind India, Pakistan in recovery rate



Although the health authorities in Bangladesh on Monday confirmed the recovery of 1,914 more patients raising the recovery rate to 54.74 percent, it is still lower than neighbouring India (63.8 percent) and Pakistan (77.7 percent).





With the latest figure, the total number of recoveries stands at 1,13,556.The death toll in Bangladesh climbed to 2,668 as the country reported 50 more deaths in the last 24 hours. The mortality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.29 percent, reports UNB.





Health authorities detected 2,928 new patients after conducting 13,362 RT-PCR tests during the period. Bangladesh on the 19th week of infection registered 2,07,453 total cases after the first three were detected on March 8.The daily infection rate has reduced further to 21.91 percent while overall 19.92 percent of people found infected against 10,41,461 tests conducted.





Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin broadcasted from Mohakhali. She noted that so far, 78.86 percent male and 21.14 percent female have died from the disease.





"Age-based analysis of the new deceased says, one was below 10 years, one between 21 and 30, one between 31 and 40, 11 between 41 and 50, nine between 51 and 60, 20 between 61 and 70, four between 71 and 80, two between 81 and 90 and another between 91 and 100 years," she added.





Twenty-one patients died in Dhaka division, 10 died in Khulna division, five in Rajshahi division, three in Sylhet division, seven in Chattogram division, two in Barishal division and two more died in Rangpur division in the span of 24 hours.





DGHS data reveal that the overall death percentages in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have again seen a slight reduction. "48.9 percent died in Dhaka division, 25.22 percent in Chattogram, 5.40 percent in Rajshahi, 6.48 percent in Khulna, 3.75 percent in Barishal, 3.37 percent in Rangpur and 2.17 percent died in Mymensingh division," Dr Nasima said. In the last 24 hours 42 patients died in hospitals across the country and eight died at home.





