

Environmental web portal bdenvironment.com has initiated a national environmental writing contest to empower the youth to raise their voice, share their thoughts, and pitch their ideas and recommendations to policymakers.





Bangladeshis of any age, living here or abroad, are eligible to participate in the competition "ACI Pure Salt presents National Environmental Writing Contest 2020". The writing category is open to writers but it needs related to the environmental issue of Bangladesh. The length of write up is 450 to 600 words.





The champion of the contest will get couple return air ticket of Cox's Bazar while the first runner up will get a Movie Projector and the second runner up will get couple dinner in a top restaurant. There are also attractive gifts available for fourth to tenth position holders.







The submission deadline is on or before August 5, 2020, and interested persons are requested to visit bdenvironment.com/contest The founder of bdenvironment.com Md. Ashraful Alam said that we are trying to aware people regarding environmental and climate change issues. We organize tree plantations, seminars and workshops so that people can be awarded. This contest is part of them. Together we can save the earth.





Incidentally, ACI Pure Salt is the title sponsor of this contest while Britto Communication as a platinum sponsor, SMS Environmental alliance as Gold sponsor, Back Office as a silver sponsor, and Earth Care Club as a strategic partner. Apart from this, Dainik Jugantor, Radio today, Channel I, and The Asian Age joined this national contest as media partner.





