SBAC executive officer dies of COVID-19

Executive officer of South Bengal Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank and Hasnabad branch head Md Tofazzal Hossain Bhuiyan has died of the novel coronavirus. He was 45. He breathed his last on Monday at the Green Life Hospital on Green Road in the capital. He fell ill in late June and tested positive for corona on July 5, 2020.







He was undergoing treatment at home since his illness, but was admitted to the COVID-19 ward of Green Life Hospital on July 17 as his condition deteriorated. Tofazzal Hossain, a resident of Chandina Upazila of Comilla district, left behind his wife, a son and a daughter.





SBAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Tariqul Islam Chowdhury have expressed deep grief over the death of Tofazzal Hossain. In a condolence message, he conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and the forgiveness of the departed soul.







He said, Tofazzal Hossain had worked as a frontline fighter to keep the economic activities amid coronavirus. The SBAC Bank family has lost an important member on his death. The SBAC Bank family will remember him forever. May Allah make the deceased a dweller of Paradise. Amen.

