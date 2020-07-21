Stocks rebound on both bourses



After witnessing a downward trend in the five consecutive sessions, stocks rebounded on Monday in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as buoyant investors showed a buying binge at the lowest possible prices amid the floor price system.





DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 19.50 points, or 0.48 percent, to settle at 4,050, after losing 48 points in the past five straight sessions. DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 8.04 points to finish at 1,364 and DSE Shariah Index rose 5.06 points to close at 944.







Turnover, another important indicator of the market, remained low and it amounted to Taka 2.40 billion on the country's prime bourse, which is 2.56 percent higher than the previous day's Taka 2.26 billion.







Most of the shares remained stuck at the trading. Of the issues traded, 203 remained unchanged while 113 advanced and 17 declined on the DSE floor. A total of 54,466 trades were executed in the day's session with a volume of 84.20 million shares and mutual fund units.





Grameenphone topped the turnover chart with shares worth Taka 124 million changing hands, closely followed by Square Pharma, Beximco Pharma, Pioneer Insurance and Indo-Bangla Pharma. Dhaka Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.89 percent, while UCB was the worst loser, losing 8.46 percent.





The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advancing 62 points to close at 11,577 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gaining 37 points to finish at 7,016. Of the issues traded, 66 gained, 15 declined and 97 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 2.13 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 63 million.





