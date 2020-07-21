John to collaborate with Sanjay Gupta



John Abraham has created a space for himself in Bollywood. In the past few years, he has been delivering really good content. With films like 'Parmanu', 'Batla House' and others, the actor has earned credibility for pulling off vigilante films.





Now, for all John fans, there's big news coming in, as the actor is once again gearing up to rock the vigilante character. Yes, you read that right. It will be helmed by none other than Sanjay Gupta, who is also directing John in the upcoming gangster film, Mumbai Saga.





As per the reports in PeepingMoon, Sanjay Gupta has already finalized the hero in John Abraham for his next. The film is said to be an adaptation of ShamikDasgupta's graphic novel, 'Rakshak: A Hero Within Us'. It is learnt that from the word go, Sanjay had his focus only on one name and that's Bollywood's big guy, John.The reports further state that Sanjay is developing the script by keeping John Abraham's image in mind.







