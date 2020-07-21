'It is an extraordinary time to educate ourselves'



Actress Dia Mirza, who is a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals advocate, has been highlighting the impact of the Covid pandemic on all socio-economic aspects.





She believes "it is an extraordinary time for mankind to educate and will ourselves to do better".DiaMirza spoke about this "opportunity" during a special conversation with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and fellow SDG advocate Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg"This pandemic is the outcome of our broken relationship with nature and the disruptions that we've caused in our ecological balance.





I think what I would hope for is that more people recognize this interconnection and the fact that our lives, our health, our progress is not separate from the health of the environment and nature," said DiaMirza."





And that the only way we can actually hope to achieve the Sustainable Developments Goals, is by protecting and conserving and securing biodiversity and that's fundamental to everything that we hope to achieve," she added.





