Cate Blanchett was mistaken for Kate Upton



Hollywood star Cate Blanchett, who is married to playwright Andrew Upton, says she was mistaken for actress-model Kate Upton because of her marital surname. Blanchett, who is mother of Dashiel, 18, Roman, 16, Ignatius, 12, and five-year-old Edith was mistaken for Kate, when her sons went to secondary school because their fellow students thought she was the model, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "





A fun thing happened when my boys started at their all boys' school. Their surname is Upton so I'm down on the register as Cate Upton. "Now, there's another Kate Upton who is a rather attractive young swimsuit model and the boys at my son's school asked, 'Wait... is your mum Kate Upton?' They said, 'Yeah',"





Blanchett told OK! magazine. She added: "And so, when I showed up on the first day to pick them up, I could see the utter disappointment on those 12-year-old boys' faces. I thought, 'What have I done?' The disgust and disappointment was incredibly real! They were so looking forward to those play dates."









---Agencies

Leave Your Comments