Shusmita Anis' new song' Ghum Hote Chai'



Popular musician ShusmitaAnis has brought a new song for her audience in the album 'Chena Shohor' titled 'GhumHote Chai' for her listeners.





The music video for the song was released on the evening of July 17 on SsusmitaAnis' YouTube channel, Facebook page and radio and television. The audio and music video of the song were released simultaneously.





SuhridSufian wrote the song under the banner of New Music Paradigm Company, Joy Sarkar of Kolkata arranged the melody and music. The music video was shot in different locations of Kolkata under the direction of TanimRahmanAngshu. Adil Sultan and KaishambiChakraborty from Kolkata have become models in this.





SsusmitaAnis said, "People all over the world are having a turbulent time now. No one's state of mind is good. The environment we know is changing. We are moving towards a new world. When this is the case, my song 'GhumHote Chai' can give some peace to the listeners. The most important thing is to survive with your loved one in this moment of corona virus."

