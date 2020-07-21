Multiple reality shows following 'Banglar Gayen'



The people of the music arena are in crisis during the corona epidemic. Especially the artists who used to make a living by singing in concerts or small area based events are in dire straits. At such a time, the popular private television channel RTV has organized a folk music competition 'BanglarGayen'







Due to Corona, the preliminary selection of this event is going on online. However, the main episodes will be held live on television. Meanwhile, most of the music events were cancelled at this time of the epidemic. Many have been following the same path since the reality show started on RTV.







Meanwhile, Indian television channel Z-Bangla is also making the initial selection of their Saregamapa 2020 program on the online platform. Besides, a competition called 'Dhrubo Music Amar Gaan' is going on at Dhrubo Music Station (DMS), a Bangladeshi music production company.







On the other hand, a lyric competition has started courtesy of Ceylon Tea. Lyricists will be selected there. In addition, several other organizations have arranged for various music events. Renowned music director Shouquat Ali Imon, one of the judges of BanglarGayen, said, "It is really a great initiative. I want to do something similar to which the CEO of RTV Syed AshikRahman told me.







I agreed to stay with the show after hearing the idea. In this crisis of Corona, many are suffering from mental depression at their home. The organization of all these artists will bring something good. I hope to be able to bring in talented artists from all over the country."





Popular musician Asif Akbar said, "Low-income Bauls are in great danger at present. RTV's 'BanglarGayen' could be a role model for all digital platforms in this critical situation."





RTV CEO Syed AshikRahman said, "People in every sector are facing losses due to the epidemic. At that time the idea of doing something for the country's Baul artists came up. That's when I decided to start a reality show with them. I think that's good news for our music. Someone has to come forward in this crisis. We tried to do that."

