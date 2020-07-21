Legal notice served to Apu over cheque fraud



A businessman named Badshah Bulbul has sent a legal notice against actress Apu Biswas for cheque fraud. On Sunday (July 19) Dhaka Judge Court Advocate Munzur Alam sent the notice. According to the notice, Apu Biswas had a good relationship with businessman Badshah Bulbul.







On that occasion, Apu took a loan of Tk 10 lakh from the businessman to pay the installment for the purchase of a plot, to buy a private car and a flat. On July 7, he gave a check for Tk 5 lakh as part of the loan repayment, but the bank authorities returned it as there was no money in the account.





When ApuBiswas was informed about the matter, she continued to delay. At one stage she stopped communicating with the businessman. So, in the legal notice Apu has been asked to pay all the money within 30 days. If not, a case will be filed against ApuBiswas, the notice said.





Meanwhile, Apu Biswas denied the allegations and claimed that she was a victim of a conspiracy.She said, "I have had to spend a lot of time in financial difficulties after separating from Shakib Khan.







So, I decided that what I really needed to do was learn how to do it right. As part of that, we sold some of our family assets in Bogra and started a business in partnership with Badshah Bulbul. But in a few days I saw that his behavior was not good.







He even started behaving indecently with me in gestures. So I decided not continue to do business with him. I have been away from business ever since. Seeing that I could not give proper time, Mr. Bulbul requested me to sign 2/3 cheque books for any future business work.





The current incident has been fabricated with those cheques. Besides, I had lodged a GD with the Gulshan police station at that time regarding the issue of the cheque. There is also evidence. I hope Mr. Bulbul will refrain from doing this and also from dishonoring me."

