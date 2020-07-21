Aupee's movie' Mayar Janjal' at SIFF



The movie 'MayarJanjal' starring AupeeKarim has made its way to the official selection of the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival in China through the official selection of the Asian New Talent Awards.The English name of this film, a joint production of two Bengals is 'Debris of Desire'. Through this festival the discussed film is going to get its world premiere.





Three characters is played by AupeeKarim and ParanBandyopadhyay and RitwickChakraborty from Kolkata. This is the first work of the three together. And it was directed by Indranil Roy Chowdhury, the famous director of 'Foring' in India.





The Shanghai Film Festival will be inaugurated on July 25. On the first day, 'MayarJanjal' will be screened for the first time in Hall Three of SFC Shanghai Film Art Center. Besides, two more screenings of the film will be held on July 29 and August 1 at different venues.





The festival will run until August 3 in Xinjiang, Qinghai Province. This is due to the number of corona infected and dead being less than other places in China.





Jasim Ahmed, the producer of the film, said, "The head of the Asian New Talent Awards confirmed the news in an email. Since then, there has been a lot of busyness behind DCP delivery and other formalities. However, we are very happy that our film is going to be premiered at an A-grade festival. Now it's time to take the audience back to the movies!"





No international jury is being invited to this year's event in Shanghai due to the coronavirus epidemic. So this time the shortlisted pictures have been announced as the official selection of the Asian New Talent Award.The Asian New Talent Awards usually awards Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay and Best Cinematographer.







But this time every selected film is being honored as an official selection. Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the producers-directors and actors of 'MayarJanjal' could not be invited to Shanghai. However, they will promote the film during the festival.





The Shanghai International Film Festival has been held since 1993. Only 15 festivals in the world are listed in the A-grade list of the International Federation of Film Producers (FIAP). Shanghai is one of them.





AupeeKarim, one of the leading actresses in Bangladesh, worked for the big screen after 15 years through 'MayarJanjal'. Her character's name in the film is Soma. The girl is from Kolkata.







She is married. Her family has her husband and only child. However, the husband isunemployed. For this reason, Soma worked at the house of veteran actor ParanBandyopadhyay to teach her child who is in English medium. Her husband Chandu is played by RitwickChakraborty, a popular actor from Kolkata.





In 2004, Bachelor, directed by Mustafa SorwarFarooki, was AupeeKarim's first film. After that she was not found on the big screen. She returned to film with 'MayarJanjal'.





The screenplay of the film is based on two short stories by ManikBandyopadhyay, 'BishaktoPrem' and 'Subala'. At the end of the story, the two short stories match at the same point.







Other characters in the film include SohailRana (Satya) of Prachyanat in Bangladesh, ChandreyiGhosh (Beauty) from Kolkata and BratyaBasu (Ganesh Babu), Minister for Information Technology of West Bengal. The film was shot in Dhaka and Kolkata.

