BAF waiting for green signal to start training camp



The Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) is waiting for green signal from Youth and Sports Ministry to start their national archery team's training camp for the preparation of the Tokyo Olympic scheduled to be held in next year, BSS report.





"We have metal preparation to start the camp at this moment …. actually we are waiting for the permission of the Youth and Sports Ministry … as soon as we'll get the permission from the ministry, we'll start the national team's training camp, said the BAF general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal to BSS on Monday. Chapal said they have plan to divide the training camp in three categories - A, B and C - after getting the permission from the ministry.





The A group will have twenty five players, the B group will consist with fifteen players and the C group will be twelve players. If the coronavirus situation improve, then A group will be called for the training camp where the maximum number of players will join there.But, if the corona virus situation doesn't improve in a satisfactory level, the B or C group will be called for the training camp, he added.





Actually we want to start the national team's camp with twelve players because the camp will going to be a very expensive. We have already got a guideline from World Archery Federation to start the work …as the Olympic is ahead so we want to start the training camp, said the BAF general secretary.





"The Health Ministry's letter is important to start the federation's working activities in this regards because the sports ministry will give the permission following the letter issued by the health ministry," added the BAF general secretary.







