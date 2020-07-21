Rain forces Imrul, Mithun to practice indoors

Bangladesh left hand opener Imrul Kayes in action during indoor practice at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirur on Monday. -Collected



Two Bangladesh national cricketers Imrul Kayes and Mohammad Mithun had to use the indoor facility at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirur on Monday due to persistent rain while Mushfiqur Rahim and pacer Shafiul Islam were given rest.







In BCB's videos, Imrul and Mithun can be seen practicing with BCB earlier confirmed that Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Mithun can use Mirpur ground for their practice session as per BCB rules.Torrential rain started from midnight and continued till Monday morning. Rain stopped around 11 o'clock but the clouds were still in the sky throughout Monday.





Mohammad Mithun started his second successive day practice with batting. After batting from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, he spent gym session from 10:00 am to 10:30 am.After Mithun's departure, left-arm opener Imrul Kayes spent 30 minutes in the gym before he batted in the BCB's indoor bowling machine. Imrul has practiced intensive batting on the indoor turf for about half an hour. "





Mushfiqur did not have practice today (Monday). We all have a practice schedule with running, gym and batting. Mushfiqur will practice again on Tuesday." Imrul told media after practice session. "After about four months, I actually grabbed the bat and started batting and this is really different feelings. I am actually feeling very good. Although at home we worked out, running or gym but batting practice was trualy hampered which I was badly missing." Imrul said.





Earlier left hand opener Imrul Kayes unofficially returned to individual practice at SBNCS on Saturday after being under house arrest for 4 months due to coronavirus. He officially started practice in Mirpur on Monday. "I hope I can take advantage of this opportunity. Now there is a break in which we can work with skill and fitness. I think good times are for the players, if we can use the time.







Then we can go one step further in terms of skill and fitness." Imrul said. Nine Bangladesh national cricketers officially returned to action for the first time post-lockdown on Sunday as they started one-to-one training sessions following the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s latest guidelines.





The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur has reopened on Saturday to host cricketers' individual training for the first time since March. Mr. dependable Mushfiqur Rahim, pacer Shafiul Islam and Mohammad Mithun did individual practice on Sunday.





Meanwhile, Fast bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed are training at Sylhet. All-rounder Mahadi Hasan and wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan are doing practice at Khulna while Nayeem Hasan joined practice in Chattogram.





Earlier BCB confirmed that Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mahadi Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan and Syed Khaled showed their interest to use the ground for their practice session as per BCB rules.





