US-Bangla to resume Dhaka-Rajshahi flight on July 21



The US-Bangla Airlines will resume flight operation on the Dhaka-Rajshahi domestic route on July 21, after disruption of four months.Kamrul Islam, director general (PR) of the private airline, said two flights will be operated on the route on a regular basis. A flight will take off for Rajshahi from Dhaka at 10 am while another at 2:30 pm.







On the other hand, the flights will start for Dhaka from Rajshahi at 11:20 am and 3:50, he added. The resumption of flights on the route will ease the people's journey to and from the district, he hoped. Currently, the airline operates regular flights from Dhaka to Chittagong, Sylhet, Jashore, Syedpur and Barisal.







