Lt Gen (retd) Sarwardi PNG in cantonments: ISPR

Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi



Bangladesh Army has come up with a statement on Lieutenant General (retired) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi, Bir Bikram, and said he was declared persona non grata (PNG) in all cantonments and its areas on April 10, 2019.





The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said this through a press release on Sunday, mentioning that anyone declared persona non grata is restricted from access to Combined Military Hospitals (CMH), Officers' Club and CSD shops.





The ISPR said it noticed that this former high official of the army had made false remarks over Bangladesh Army on social media platforms."When he was the commandant of NDC, he developed immoral relations with more than one woman. He also moved with many women while travelling abroad in addition to the period of different courses at NDC," the statement added.





''The authorities got embarrassed noticing the photos of his indecent behavior. On August 16, 2018, he divorced his first wife. Later on November 21 of the year, he married the second wife illegally wearing a mess kit (military dress) without any permission from the authority,'' read the statement of the ISPR.





The statement further said, ''Before the second marriage, he had been living at the same residence with another woman since November 3. Being accompanied by the woman, he celebrated Pahela Baishakh and went on leisure trips to Sajek and Khagrachhari in addition to foreign trips. Pictures of these occasions were circulated on social media that drew criticism in both military and civil platforms.''





''Aside from these, the woman he married is known as controversial,'' added the statement.''Such behavior of Lt Gen (retired) Hasan Sarwardi is uncomfortable and embarrassing for all members of the armed forces.





It also put an adverse impact on Army officers. Considering the overall situation, Bangladesh Army declared him as 'Persona-non-grata' on April 10,'' said the ISPR statement.







