US Embassy launches song



US Embassy, Dhaka sent a press release to The Asian Age yesterday. US Embassy launched a song to honor Covid 19 frontline workers on Monday.





The US Embassy, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), released a song entitled "Joy Hobe" to recognize and thank frontline workers who deliver essential services amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.







Since the outbreak in March, Bangladeshi frontline workers have been making the best of their efforts round the clock and putting their own lives at risk, helping people to stay home and prevent the spread of coronavirus. This USAID-funded initiative was undertaken by ABC Radio (FM 89.6) as a tribute to these real-life superheroes.





Speaking to frontline workers and expressing gratefulness to them, US Ambassador Earl Miller said, "They perform remarkable acts of service every day - health care workers, police, customs officials, journalists, people who work in the grocery stores and pharmacies and other businesses, and so many more, so we have what we need to care for ourselves and our families. You are all genuine heroes.







You deserve our immense gratitude." USAID Mission Director Derrick S Brown has said, "We have tremendous respect for the hard work and the sacrifice of frontline workers of all stripes - not only doctors, nurses, and pharmacists, but those who clean our hospitals, prepare and deliver our food, keep essential shops open, determine vital policies, transport crucial goods, report on what is happening.







They deserve our warmest thanks. We must continue to do all we can to ensure their safety and security as they help us stay safe and informed."The song was sung by prominent musician Fuad Al Muqtadir and featured a group of talented young Bangladeshi singers, including Zohad, Elita, Xefer, Rafa, Tashfee, Palbasha, Emil, and Issa (Farroque Bhai Project).







The video for the song was filmed by the artists themselves from their homes as they do their part to practice social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The song premiered jointly on USAID Bangladesh's social media platforms, and ABC Radio's and Bengali daily newspaper Prothom Alo's Facebook pages. Readers can visit the link to watch the music video-





Google drive:https://app.box.com/s/55oc1ghdsdqbfxjqcruv4eegx0xwg8nq ,







Facebook :https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2452682788363140





The US government was one of the first donors to mobilize funds to support Bangladesh's COVID-19 preparation and response efforts, contributing over $56.5 million so far, including nearly $37 million from USAID in development and humanitarian assistance.







This assistance is helping to strengthen the COVID-19 testing capacity of Bangladesh laboratories and laboratory staff; improve the care given to COVID-19 patients; reduce and control the spread of the infection; and increase public knowledge and dispel myths and misconceptions about the disease.







The U.S. government, through USAID, has provided more than $7 billion in development assistance to Bangladesh since 1971. In 2019, USAID provided over $200 million to improve the lives of people in Bangladesh through programs that expand food security and economic opportunity, improve health and education, promote democratic institutions and practices, protect the environment, and increase resilience to climate change.









