UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong



The UK government will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong "immediately and indefinitely".Announcing the move, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK "wants a positive relationship" with China.





But he said the "imposition" of the new national security law in Hong Kong by Beijing was a "serious violation" of the country's international obligations. Labour said it would support changes to the law, calling it a "step in the right direction".





The extradition treaty means that, if someone in Hong Kong is suspected of a crime in the UK, then the British authorities can ask Hong Kong to hand them over to face justice - and vice versa.The UK fears the arrangement - which has been in place for more than 30 years - could see anyone it extradites to Hong Kong being sent on to China.





Raab also confirmed the government would extend its arms embargo - which has been in place with China since 1989 - to Hong Kong, stopping the UK exporting equipment such as firearms, smoke grenades and shackles to the region.





But China has accused the UK government of "brutal meddling", insisting it is committed to upholding international law.The country also promised a "resolute response" if the UK withdrew from extradition arrangements.









---BBC

