'People not going for corona tests fearing false reports'



BNP has alleged that people are showing little interest in undergoing Covid-19 tests fearing fake reports.Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while while speaking at a human chain program in front of the National Press Club arranged by Jatiyatabadi Matsyajibi Dal on Monday.







Rizvi said, "You can easily assume how the country is now run as a person who did not contract corona is given a positive certificate! People have got panicked over such activities and they are in doubt whether they will at all get authentic reports from hospitals."







The BNP leader also said the country's independence and sovereignty are now at stake only for lack of a government elected in a fair election.He urged people of all walks of life to get united and wage a movement for the 'restoration' of democracy and install an elected government in the country.







