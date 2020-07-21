Quader for united efforts to check Covid-19 during Eid journey



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday laid emphasis on concerted efforts of all to check the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) during the Eid journey.





"As Eid-ul-Azha is a religious festival, we will have to take decisions considering social and religious context," he told a meeting on 'what to do to ensure safe and smooth Eid journey on roads and highways' at the BRTA



headquarters at Banani here. Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, joined the meeting online from his official residence asking Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), law enforcement agencies and all concerned bodies to take on all-out cautionary measures to enforce health codes strictly to contain the spread of the deadly virus during the journey marking the Eid-ul-Azha.







