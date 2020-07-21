Chinese Ambassador willing to take first dose in Sinovac’s Phase III trial in Bangladesh





Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming will volunteer to be the first participant in the phase III trial of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate in Bangladesh, once it is approved by the government.





Confirming the information, Yan Hualong, Deputy Head of Mission, Chinese Embassy in Dhaka said, “As I have no chance to win against him (Ambassador), I'll be happy to be the second one.”





Earlier on Sunday, Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) approved the icddr,b to conduct the phase-III human trial of Covid-19 vaccine developed by a Chinese company.





“The approval to conduct the Phase-3 clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Chinese company Sinovac Research and Development Co Ltd, will be informed formally within two to three days,” said BMRC Director Dr Mahmood-uz-Jahan.





Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming will volunteer to be the first participant in the phase III trial of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate in Bangladesh, once it is approved by the government.





Confirming the information, Yan Hualong, Deputy Head of Mission, Chinese Embassy in Dhaka said, “As I have no chance to win against him (Ambassador), I'll be happy to be the second one.”





Earlier on Sunday, Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) approved the icddr,b to conduct the phase-III human trial of Covid-19 vaccine developed by a Chinese company.





“The approval to conduct the Phase-3 clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Chinese company Sinovac Research and Development Co Ltd, will be informed formally within two to three days,” said BMRC Director Dr Mahmood-uz-Jahan.

Leave Your Comments