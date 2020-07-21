DU teacher demoted over Ducsu polls irregularities





A teacher of Dhaka University has been demoted from associate professor to assistant professor after she was found involved in irregularities in Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) polls 2019.





Ducsu polls held on March 11 last year was the first in 29 years.





Dr Sabnam Jahan of management department was also relieved of her duties as the provost of Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall immediately after the allegations surged and the university authorities found evidence of rigging on the election-day.





The decision was taken at a Syndicate meeting on Monday after the probe body submitted its report.





Confirming the matter a syndicate member Dr Mohammad Humayun Kabir said, the decision was taken as the teacher was found guilty being involved in irregularities during the polls at Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall last year.

