Covid-19 vaccine prompts immune response in early test in UK





The experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot, said scientists at Oxford University.





In April, British researchers first began testing the vaccine in about 1,000 people, half of whom got the experimental vaccine, reports AP.





Early trials are designed to evaluate safety and see what kind of immune response was provoked, but can’t tell if the vaccine truly protects.





Scientists in a research published on Monday in the journal Lancet, said they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.





Dr Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University, “We’re seeing good immune response in almost everybody.”





“What this vaccine does particularly well is trigger both arms of the immune system,” he said.





Hill also said that neutralizing antibodies are produced — molecules which are key to blocking infection.





In addition, the vaccine also causes a reaction in the body’s T-cells, which help by destroying cells that have been taken over by the virus, he added.





The experimental COVID-19 vaccine caused minor side effects like fever, chills and muscle pain more often than in those who got a control meningitis vaccine.





Hill informed that larger trials evaluating the vaccine’s effectiveness, involving about 10,000 people in the U.K. as well as participants in South Africa and Brazil are still underway.





Another trial is slated to start in the U.S. soon, aiming to enroll about 30,000 people, he added.





How quickly scientists are able to determine the vaccine’s effectiveness will depend largely on how much more transmission there is, but Hill estimated that if there were enough data to prove the vaccine’s efficacy, immunization of some high-risk groups in Britain could begin in December.





Hill went on saying that the vaccine seemed to produce a comparable level of antibodies to those produced by people who recovered from a COVID-19 infection and hoped that the T-cell response would provide even more protection.





“There’s increasing evidence that having a T-cell response as well as antibodies could be very important in controlling COVID-19,” Hill added.





He suggested the immune response might be boosted after a second dose; in a small number of people, their trial tested two doses administered about four weeks apart.





Hill said Oxford’s vaccine is designed to reduce disease and transmission. It uses a harmless virus — a chimpanzee cold virus, engineered so it can’t spread — to carry the coronavirus’ spike protein into the body, which should trigger an immune response.





Hill said Oxford has partnered with drug maker Astra Zeneca to produce their vaccine globally, and that the company has already committed to making 2 billion doses.

