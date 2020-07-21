Fake Covid-19 test reports: Shahabuddin Medical's MD arrested





Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested the managing director of Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital (SMCH) Faisal Al Islam from a local residential hotel in city's Gulshan on Monday night on charge of fraud and forging Covid-19 test reports.





"Rab-1 arrested Faisal in connection with a case filed by Rab-1 at Gulshan police station," said Lt Col Ashique Billah, director (Legal and Media wing) of the Rab Headquarters.





With the arrest of the SMCH MD, the number of arrests rose to three.





On Sunday evening, a Rab mobile court conducted a drive, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam, at SMCH and found various irregularities, including unauthorised kits for Covid-19 test, providing fake test reports and having expired medicines.





The elite force arrested assistant director of the hospital Abdul Hasnat and its inventory officer Shahrif Kabir during the drive.





Nayek Subeder Fazlul Bari of Rab-1 filed the case at Gulshan Police Station on Monday afternoon accusing the three arrestees and five others unnammed people , said sub-inspector Mamun Mia of the Gulshan police station.





Faisal will be handed over to the Gulshan police station today Tuesday, said Lt Col Ashique Billah.

