Drives underway at hospitals to prevent irregularities: Hasan Mahmud





Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said that the government is operating drives at hospitals to prevent the irregularities and graft in the health sector of the country.





The minister came up with the remarks in a meeting with Climate Change Journalists Forum at the ministry.





Drive was operated at Shahabuddin Medical College as part of government anti-graft initiatives, he said adding that the hospital owner is a BNP leader who also competed in previous national polls.





“We are not noticing anyone’s political identity, fraud Shahed tried to gain fortune using Awami League’s name but he was not spared,” the minister said.





Talking about live telecast of programmes, Mahmud said journalists should be aware about negative impact on children and public impression before airing any live programme.





In Europe and America, journalists are not allowed to go on air live from inside hospitals, this should be practiced in Bangladesh as well, he insisted.





Referring the nature recovery due to reduction of carbon dioxide, the minister said “Not only Bangladesh rather the whole world should learn from this positive change and make plan to sustain this change.”

