Saudi Arabia announces July 31 as first day of Eid-ul-Azha









Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court said on Monday the Day of Arafat will be on July 30 (Thursday) and July 31 (Friday) will be the first day of Eid-ul-Azha.





The court said that July 21 (Tuesday) is the 30th of Dhul Qadah, and July 22 (Wednesday) will mark the first day of Dhul Hijjah. Accordingly, Eid-ul-Azha will be on July 31 (Friday), Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.





The announcement follows confirmation by a moon-sighting committee formed to determine the beginning of the last month of the Islamic calendar.





The decision was made after the committee received reports from regional courts and moon-sighting committees.





Leave Your Comments