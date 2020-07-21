Death toll in India’s flood-hit Assam state rises to 111









The death toll in India’s flood-hit northeastern state of Assam has risen to 111 as the situation continues to be grim.





Around 2.5 million people have been affected by the deluge so far, according to the latest data released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).





According to the ASDMA, one person died in state’s Sonapur district on Monday, taking the death toll to 111.





While 85 people lost their lives due to drowning in flooding waters, 26 people were killed in landslides triggered by floods over the past few weeks, said an official at the ASDMA.





The most affected districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Cachar.





Goalpara is said to be the worst hit with over 459,000 people affected, followed by Barpeta with more than 337,000 and Morigaon with around 335,000.





The displaced people have been put in temporary relief camps set up across the state with all basic facilities.





As many as 291 people were rescued jointly by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), district administrations and local people from Sunday till Monday, according to the ASDMA.





State Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took stock of the situation by visiting several flood-affected areas in the state on Monday, said local reports. He directed local officials to make adequate arrangements for the flood victims.





