Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Death toll crosses 2,700 in 18 weeks









Bangladesh on Tuesday reported the death of 41 more patients from Covid-19 disease in the last 24 hours, raising the death tally to 2,709.





Although the country is in the 20th week of infection, it took only 18 weeks to jump from one to 2,700 deaths. The mortality rate, however, is still low at 1.29 percent.





Health authorities have detected 3,057 new coronavirus infections across the country after conducting 12,898 tests. The daily infection rate has increased to 23.70 percent while overall 19.96 percent of people have been found infected against 10,54,559 tests conducted.





The number of total cases in Bangladesh is currently 2,10,510 which put it as the 16th worst-hit country globally.













Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin broadcasted from Mohakhali.





She noted that another 1,841 individuals have cured in the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,15,397. 54.82 percent of patients have recovered from the disease in Bangladesh.





With the death of 34 men and seven women recorded Tuesday, 2138 men and 571 women have died from Covid-19 in the country since March 18.





“Of the deceased, 0.66 percent were below 10 years, 1.07 percent between 11 and 20, 2.9 percent between 21 and 30, 6.79 between 31 and 40, 14.29 between 41 and 50, 29.49 between 51 and 60 and 44.7 percent were above 60 years,” Dr Nasima said.





Fifteen died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, five in Khulna and Rajshahi divisions and another died in Rangpur division in the span of 24 hours.





In the last 24 hours, 31 patients died at hospitals across the country and 10 died at home.





At present 18,671 are in isolation and 59,079 are home and institutionally quarantined across the country.

