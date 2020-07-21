PM unhappy at delay in project implementation









Expressing dissatisfaction at delay in implementation of development projects, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked different departments concerned to strengthen coordination among them to avert delay in project activities.





“The Prime Minister has expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace in our (development) works and asked all concerned to expedite those. Lack of coordination (in implementation of projects) came to her (PM’s) notice…she repeatedly asked different departments to strengthen it (coordination),” said Planning Minister MA Mannan at a virtual briefing after the weekly Ecnec meeting.





The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec), in its 3rd meeting of the current fiscal year held with Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, approved six projects with an outlay of some Tk 1,137 crore.





“We’ve placed six projects of four ministries at the meeting. All the projects were approved. The total estimated cost of implementation of the projects is Tk 1,136.84 crore,” said MA Mannan.





Of the cost, 1,028.51 crore will come from the state coffer while Tk 108.30 crore from foreign sources as project assistance, Mannan said.





Among the projects, four are fresh while the rest two are revised ones, said the minister.





Both the Prime Minister and the Planning Minister joined the meeting from Ganobhaban through a videoconference, while other Ecnec members were connected from NEC Bhaban.





Three of the six projects are of the Water Resources Ministry, while one each of Agriculture and Housing and Public Works Ministries, and the Road Transport and Highways Division.

