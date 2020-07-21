Jatiya Party submits audit report to EC









Jatiya Party on Tuesday submitted its annual financial statement to the Election Commission (EC) for the 2019 calendar year, showing a deposit of Tk 1,922,975.





A Jatiya Party delegation, led by its presidium member Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan, handed over the financial report to the EC at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city.





The other members of the Jatiya Party delegation are party joint secretaries Golam Mohammad Raju, Fakhrul Ahsan Shahjada and joint office secretary Mahmud Alam, said a press release.





According to the report, Jatiya Party earned Tk 19,622,545 while spent Tk 17,699,570 in the last fiscal year.





In 2018 calendar year, the party had showed Tk 1, 20, 26, 000 as expenditure against its income of Tk 1, 97, 36,000.





As per the law, each registered political party is obliged to submit its financial statement of the previous calendar year by each July 31.

Leave Your Comments