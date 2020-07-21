No special train during Eid: Minister









Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan on Tuesday said no arrangements have been taken to operate special trains ahead of Eid-ul-Azha this year.





The government is discouraging people to go their village home on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and so it has taken decision to refrain from operating special trains during Eid, said Nurul Islam while inaugurating a tree plantation programme at Kamalapur Railway Station in the city.





“The number of trains will remain the same as it is now and trains will be operated following health guidelines. Bangladesh Railway will not carry extra passengers w although the pressure of passengers has increased ahead of Eid,” he said





The Minister also urged people to stay at their respective places to avoid crisis due to coronavirus situation.





MD Selim Reza, secretary to the Railways Ministry was present there.

