Nepal to resume flights in August









Nepal government has decided to resume both domestic and international flights from August.





Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai said the government will allow flight operation from August 17, reports AP.





It was still undecided on the types of visitors who would be allowed in the country and visitors from which countries.





Flights had been stopped in March when the country was in full lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Only chartered and repatriation flights were allowed to fly out stranded tourists from Nepal and bring in Nepalese workers and residents.





The government eased the lockdown last month, allowing businesses to open and government offices to resume work. Schools remain closed and there are still some restrictions on public transportation.





Special permission is required for the public to travel between different cities in Nepal.





The country has 17,844 cases of virus infection and 40 deaths from COVID-19.

Leave Your Comments