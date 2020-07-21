Indian ships at Chattogram port with transit goods

Leave Your Comments

Latest News

Ibrahim khalil, Chattogram : Tripura and Assam reached the port of goods in transit to neighboring Indian MV sejumti. The ship arrived at the port anchorage early Tuesday (July 21). It is now in the process of being brought to the main jetty of the port.Chattogram Port Secretary Omar Faruk said this. He said that under the transhipment agreement, the ship started its journey towards Chattogram port on July 16 with shipments of container rods and pulses from gate number 7 of Kolkata Shyamaprasad Mukherjee port. It was supposed to reach Chattogram port on Monday but due to unfavorable weather it arrived on Tuesday morning. The ship's local agent is the Mango Shipping Line.Habibur Rahman, manager of the shipping line, said the ship had 108 containers filled with rods and pulses. Of these, 104 containers are products of Bangladeshi traders. Two of the four container products are TEUs TMTs owned by SM Corporation of Gerania, West Tripura. Two TEUs pulses belong to a Jain organization in Karimganj, Assam.Habibur Rahman said the ship also went to Haldia port due to inclement weather. From there it reached the outer port of Chattogram port on Tuesday, one day after the appointed time. We have already applied to the Chattogram Port Authority for berthing the ship at the jetty. It is now in the process of being brought to the main jetty of the port.Besides, we have started the process of paying various charges including customs for the unloading of containers. After unloading, the containers will be sent to Tripura and Assam via Akhaura in four trailers (lorries) by road. Through this consignment, using the Chattogram port and road, Indian goods have started the first pilot operation to transport them to the northeastern state.According to port sources, in October 2016, an agreement was reached between the two countries to supply goods to the northeastern states of India using the ports of Chattogram and Mongla in Delhi. Article 4 of the agreement states that the Chattogram Port Authority will provide the same benefits to Indian goods as to the import and export of Bangladesh. Besides, Chattogram Port Authority will provide space on priority basis.According to the agreement, Bangladesh Customs Authority will collect seven types of tolls. These seven are processing fee of Tk 30 per consignment, transshipment fee of Tk 30 per tonne, security fee of Tk 100, escort fee of Tk 50 and other administrative charges of Tk 100. Apart from this, scanning fee of Tk 254 per container and electric seal and lock fee will be applicable as per the rules.Mahububul Alam, president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said a new dimension to the country's economic development would be set when the transit agreement between India and Bangladesh would be fully operational. Government charges will be levied by customs against each container. The Roads and Highways Department will also charge a fixed fee for the use of roads in Bangladesh. In addition, the country's shipping agents, C&F agents, cargo transport agents will create income opportunities and increase employment opportunities for the people of the country, which will boost the country's economy.