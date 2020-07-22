



The basic difference between a book and a film is that: for a book, one needs to imagine the picture of the written discourse, and for a film, there is no need of imagining the discourse.Otherwise, the act of decoding the sign is the same for both book and film. Significantly, compositional elements are same as well(e.g. intertextuality). But the media of encoding a sign makes the difference: for a book, it is mostly symbolic (e.g. word) and occasionally iconic (e.g. photo) or both; but for a film, it is chiefly iconic though symbolic sign (e.g. sound) also plays a vital.However, this writing deals with the issue of intertextuality and tries to locate intertextualities depicted by Todd Phillips in his film, Joker (2019).





Intertextuality





According to Julia Kristeva, intertextuality denotes the notion of a literary text sharing an interdependent relationship with all the texts written before.She proposes, "aliterary text is not an isolated phenomenon but is made up of a mosaic of quotations, and that any text is the 'absorption and transformation of another'."She also proposes that intertextuality signifies a switch of one or numerous sign systems into another or many. Kristeva uses the word "transposition" to describe the switch. For her, transposition is not simply the echo or projection of discourses but the transposition of discourses into one another so that signs of a discourse are overlapped with signs from another discourse/s.





The character of Arthur Fleck in/as Joker/Jokerplayed by Joaquin Phoenixresembles some of the characteristics of Camus' notion of existentialism. And some of A. Fleck's actions have similarities with the character Meursault from Camus' novel The Stranger (1942) as well as the sufferings of Arthur are relevant as far as Sisyphus is concerned.Significantly, the notion and the feeling of absurd that Camus proposes in his philosophical composition The Myth of Sisyphus (1942) are also identical in Phillips'Joker.And the treatment of the issue of suicidal tendency in Joker as well makes sense if it is read in reference to Camusian notion of existential absurdism.





The metaphor of stairs





Twice, in the film, Arthur is depicted to be climbing up the 132 steps, now known as "Joker Stairs," and an analogy can be set between Sisyphus and Arthur because the colour, cinematography, background music and Arthur's condition, as well as his dressing, make his suffering clearer that he, like Sisyphus, is under tremendous pressure because of his physical, psychological and socio-economic conditions. Arthur even writes in his journal that "I just hope my death makes more sense than my life." This line, for sure, provides a sense of his internalised condition that he is not hopeful anymore about the significance of his living existence. "The worse part of having a mental illness is people expect you to behave as if you don't [have one]," this utterance of Arthur makes one thing clear that one is not born Joker, society plays a vital role in creating an atmosphere where marginalised people like Arthur get the primary push.







According to the article, "Albert Camus' The Stranger: A Tale of an Absurd Man," published in The Asian Age,out of a repetitivestructured life, Albert Camus (1913-1960) in The Myth of Sisyphus (1942) states a "weariness" arises along with a yearning to question the meaning of the mechanicalnessof life.And with the sense of anxiousnessresulting from the dissatisfaction of living a machinelikelife awareness is brought to a state of great tensionthat makes a person either aware of suicide (as the mechanicalness of life is inevitable) or toreturn to astateto become the god of one's own life. To some extent, Arthur Fleck (played by Joaquin Phoenix) can be considered to be a victim of a repetitive structured life. And, in the film, it is shown that he has suicidal tendency too, but with the killing of three men in the fight started in the train all his "weariness" starts disappearing.





Contrastingly, one last time, when Arthur, as Joker, runs down the same stairs, he seems happy. The depicting angels are changed, Arthur seems all-powerful, and things are all in his control. From his dress to makeup and background music, everything makes one thing clear that one must consider Joker happy, the way Camus, in his philosophical composition The Myth of Sisyphus, proposesthat one must imagine Sisyphus as happy because of his heart filling struggle. Interestingly, in the last chaos, though Joker has expressed physical pain, he puts a smile because he has filled a lot of people's heart with hope as well as won them.







Arthur being Meursault







"My mom died, so I'm celebrating," this utterance of Arthur gives a clear view of his way of treating death that is associable with the character of Meursault from Camus's novel The Stranger because Meursault as well treats death with no graveness. The way Meursault behaves after his mother's death it hints that for him, like Arthur, death is a relief, a matter of celebration.



The writer is a student, MAPW, Department of English, Jahangirnagar University





Leave Your Comments